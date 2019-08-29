A Saskatchewan woman is opening up about living with cancer, to bring awareness to the dangers of asbestos.

“I’m grateful for everyday that I have because I was given months to a year to live and I’m going to be here five years September 11th," Raeleen Minchuk said

At 36, Minchuk was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

“Mesothelioma my mouth literally dropped,” she said. “I looked at my husband and said I’m going to die. I said that's asbestos cancer.”

The cancer is caused by breathing in asbestos fibers which Minchuk believes she was exposed to at a young age while her father was adding an addition to her grandparent's 1950’s home.

"At that time nobody knew it caused cancer,” she said. “Of course if he knew that he wouldn’t have me around that."

Doctors told her she wouldn't see 37 and now she's 41. Minchuk has undergone several surgeries and takes medication daily. She said positivity goes a long way when you're told you're going to die.

"I was so scared to die,” she said. “But I took that, all of that and I put it to my feet and I used it as fuel to fire my fight and that's why I’m still here."

Minchuk and the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board partnered to raise awareness about the dangers of working with materials that contain asbestos and the potential for asbestos to exist in homes built before 1990.

"Asbestos is serious, get your house tested,” she said. “If it’s 1990 or older, get it tested. Don’t play around with it don’t think ‘oh it won’t happen to me’ because nobody thought it would happen to me and it did. And I’m living with the residual effects of asbestos cancer and there's going to come a time when my children are going to be without a mother. And just thinking about that brings tears to my eyes and I would never want anyone to be in that same position."

The board said asbestos related diseases are the leading cause of work related deaths in Saskatchewan, accounting for 23 percent of the 388 work related deaths in Saskatchewan from 2009-18.

"They're taking on a renovation project or demolition or something like that take the time to educate yourself,” said Kevin Mooney with the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board. “Get some testing done prior to the work and then look at hiring a proper reputable contractor to do the work for you."

Minchuk is using her diagnosis to hopefully prevent others from having her same fate.

"Our job on this earth is to help people and if I've saved the life of one person's life, I’ve done my job, but I intent to save many."