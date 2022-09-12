'I’m quite frustrated': Mother in rural Sask. fighting school bus catchment process

A Saskatchewan mother is facing challenges getting bus service for her four children to attend school and is hoping catchment changes will become more publicized after appealing her denial.

Amanda Hixson said she transferred her oldest daughter, who is now in Grade 12, from École Gravelbourg School to Mossbank School at the start of the pandemic due to issues her daughter was having at the school.

She would have transferred all of her children at the same time, but said the lack of a pre-K program at Mossbank caused her to leave the others at Gravelbourg until this year.

That year, she drove the oldest daughter to an alternative pick up spot while the other three caught the bus at their home as the school division wouldn’t send two buses from different schools to the same address, something Hixson understood.

When she applied for busing exemption in August, she said Prairie South School Division (PSSD) told her she couldn’t have a bus come to their yard as they are outside the catchment area.

“We’re out of it by about 150 metres max,” said Hixson. “Where our house is in, our yard is Gravelbourg catchment, the road in front of our yard is the line and right across the road is the Mossbank catchment.”

PSSD does allow people to apply for transportation outside their catchment area, although those are done in April ahead of the school year.

“The reason it has to happen like that is because we have to get 120 routes organized for servicing transportation services for all of our rural and city students,” said Ryan Boughen, director of education for PSSD.

Boughen added Hixson is able to get bus service within her catchment, and she asked for service outside of her catchment too late.

He explained a handful of families did submit requests in the spring for this school year, but Hixson said she wasn’t made aware of this option when she transferred her three children from one school to another.

Hixson appealed the decision though the division, board, and transportation but all gave her the same result.

The division gave her the option to once again use an alternative pick up spot at the bus drivers’ house, which is eight kilometres down the road from her house.

“I’m quite frustrated that we can’t get a bus to pick up the kids to go to school,” said Hixson.

During the appeal process, she offered to take the kids across the street into the correct catchment area where their grandmother has an approach in her field, wait with them and be there to meet them again after school.

The school division denied this request as well, citing safety concerns.

Boughen said the Education Act clearly states the school division is responsible for the safety of children.

“We have to be very considerate of safety being a number one, one of the number one concerns we have for children,” said Boughen in a phone interview.

“If we had children standing all over fields all over Saskatchewan and we agreed to pick children up in different spots in field, that’s not safe.”

Hixson believes the process of applying for exemption should be made more public than it is.

“For families that are considering this, that this needs to be more publicized as to when the catchment changes are,” she said.

She will be filing for an application for transportation outside her catchment this spring for next school year, but in the meantime, Hixson will continue to drive her kids both to and from school each day.