The Roughriders shook up their wide receiver group earlier this week, trading for Kenny Stafford from the Edmonton Eskimos.

Stafford took in his first practice with the team on Tuesday afternoon. He sees himself as a speedy receiver that can play all over the field.

“I know the game inside out, I can play all five positions,” said Stafford. “I’m just a veteran guy that just adds a little spice.”

He will be suiting up in his first game with the team on Thursday, but he is stepping into a familiar offensive system having played under offensive coordinator Stephen McAdoo in Edmonton, winning a Grey Cup in 2015.

“It’s still the same offence, still the same split, still the same route combination it’s just called differently,” Stafford said.

With top receiver Shaq Evans nursing an ankle injurie, Head Coach Craig Dickenson said Stafford could see the field sooner rather than later.

“We plug him in and go. He’s got experience in the system, he knows multiple positions and he can get us through some games,” said Dickenson. “He’s a good football player, I feel like he can come in and contribute right away for us, as either a starter or possibly that first backup in.”

Dickenson added that Evans is “not quite right” and will be looking to see if he practices on Wednesday to decide his availability for Thursday night’s game.

But for Stafford, the familiarity with MacAdoo’s offence helps and he said he is ready if his number gets called in Montreal on Thursday and can be plugged into any spot in the wide receiver group.

“I’m ready to play right now. I can play right now,” said Stafford.