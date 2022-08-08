'I really like Cree': Day camps teach Indigenous language

The Newo-Yotina Friendship Centre has launched a pair of day camps to teach an introduction to Cree and Saulteaux languages.

This Indigenous Language Day Camp was open to all ages. Beginning Aug. 8 with a Cree session featuring both a classroom setting and outdoor learning through games and exercises utilizing the language.

“Even though you might not be raised with it, you might have not grown up hearing it, you can still learn it,” said Darian Agecoutay, who taught the session.

Agecoutay has been teaching Cree since 2019 and is working towards a Masters in Indigenous Language Education.

He said learning Cree is more than just learning the language itself, but also learning the history, cultural teaching and traditions. His session taught basic verbs and conversation with a hint of storytelling.

“I really like Cree and I want to keep going on it,” said seven-year-old Leese Seesequasis, who took part in the lesson.

During Monday’s class, Leese said she learned numbers and symbols as well as some Cree words. She joined class hoping to one day be able to read Cree books.

Her twin, Sonny Seesequasis, was interested in class to gain the knowledge needed to beat a Cree game.

“You learn about animals and numbers, it’s really cool,” Sonny said of the game, adding learning Cree is “really fun.”

Agecoutay said starting with younger children is important because they learn faster and their knowledge can continue to be built on. However, it is also important for those adults to revitalize the language.

“That’s what I’m hoping for the older ones, is that they can take some of the stuff that they learned within the class and take it back home to their own communities, maybe teach it to their children their own grandchildren,” said Agecoutay.

The Friendship Centre said its goal is to provide quality programs and services for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous community members, and language gives meaning to their programming.

“Language is the foundation of culture, so for us to be able to provide meaningful programming, it’s important that we include language as well,” said Cassidy Kerr, community programs manager for the centre.

The centre said it is grateful to be able to expand their programming as they grow and are looking forward to offering more day camps in the future.

Week-night language classes teaching Cree, Saulteux, Dakota and Michif are also offered through the centre, both in-person and virtually.