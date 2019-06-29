

Some local dogs showed off their talents at a barn hunting competition in Regina on Saturday.

The unique sport has the dogs track rats that are hidden in tubes under hay, with limited time to find as many of the rats as they can.

Brigitte Hunter and her dog Izzy participated in the 4 Limb Barn Hunt Trial, and the pair have been a team for as long as she can remember. Although a win was the goal, Hunter was mostly at the competition to have some fun with her furry friend.

“We did great,” said Hunter. “She got a masters cue, I don’t know how long we were in but i called it right.”

The teams work together to locate the rats under the hay, but the dog does all the ground work as the owner leads them. According to the event’s organizer May Fischer, the pairs are scored depending on their skill level.

“Novice they find one, masters they can find between one and four rats and they don’t know how many are in there, so your dog actually has to tell you when they are done hunting so it gets progressively harder with each level,” said Fischer.

The competition on Saturday is one of the first with two hunting rings, but the sport is continuing to grow across the country.

“It’s starting to pick up across Canada a little bit more but it is a really fast growing dog sport it’s only been here for a couple of years and we’ve gone from one ring to two in a very short time,” said Fischer.

