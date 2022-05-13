'I support them every year': HRF Home Lottery grand prize winner receives keys to new home

The Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) announced its winners of the 2022 Spring Home Lottery this week, with Doreen Willerth of Indian Head, Sask. winning the $1.4 million show home located in The Creeks in Regina along with $30,000.

Willerth was planting flowers in her garden Thursday night when the initial draw was made. She found out she was the big winner later on when her phone began receiving a barrage of calls.

“I support them every year, as I do STARS and our local hospital. I felt that’s really important, my husband spent a lot of time in the General Hospital before he passed away. I thought, I’ll just buy it automatically. I don’t even look up what the prizes are. I just thought this was my donation,” Willerth said.

Willerth plans on selling the home and using some of the money to support her grandchildren.

Meanwhile, Mary Lynne Birrell of Regina won the 50/50 draw, taking home $617,000.

A list of all the winners will be posted on the Hospitals of Regina Foundation’s website on May 20.