'I think it's time for us to get back into the postseason': Bedard leading the way at Pats training camp

Regina Pats training camp is underway at the Brandt Centre and Regina Pats’ forward Connor Bedard is back for his third season with the organization.

“It’s definitely exciting to be back you know? I was pumped for it,” said Bedard. “I think everyone’s improved. I’ve only been here a couple of days but everyone’s faster, stronger, so we’re super excited.”

The Pats will look to make a playoff push this year. The team has failed to make the postseason since the 2018 season. The 2021-22 season saw the team finish with a 27-41 record, finishing ninth in the eastern conference. Just outside of a playoff spot.

“I think it’s time for us to get back into the postseason. That’s definitely a goal for us. You know we don’t want to stop there, but that’s going to be the first goal for sure,” said Bedard.

“It’s not even a question to make the playoffs. That’s just a given. We’re going to set the tone from day one,” said veteran forward, Cole Dubinsky.

According to Pats head and coach and general manager John Paddock, the outlook for the coming season is positive.

“To get our team to be a playoff team, that includes a lot of things. That might mean different roster moves here as we get going for the next three to four months,” said Paddock.

“But our thoughts are to be a very good team.”

The team has already made roster moves in the offseason, including acquiring 20-year-old goaltender, Koen MacInnes, from the Everett Silvertips in May.

“It’s a position and an area we had to address based on last year. He’s really enthusiastic about coming here and the opportunity,” said Paddock.

“I was pretty excited to come back to Saskatchewan. I’m a Vancouver boy and we get really rainy winters, so even though it’s minus 50, I enjoy the sun,” said MacInnes, who spent the beginning of his Western Hockey League (WHL) career with the Saskatoon Blades.

“I think we have a really sturdy defence so if I do my job, I think this team could have a really successful season.”

There is no doubt there will be pressure between the pipes for MacInnes but also up front for Bedard. The 17-year-old became the youngest player in WHL history to score 50 goals and also notched 100 points last season.

“I think (I want to) become a better player all around. Every year I think that’s something I try to improve on,” said Bedard.

He is also fresh off a gold medal win with Team Canada in August at the delayed 2022 World Junior Hockey Championships.

“That was a lot of fun. Obviously when you win you have a lot of fun and it was just such a good group we had and to have a medal now, it’s just an honour,” he said, regarding the experience.

Bedard also noted how playing with some of the best will help him heading into the season.

“It’s good to get games in, playing against some of the best players in the world and best players in the country. So I think it helped me a lot.”

The Pats will wrap training camp with their annual blue and white game on Tuesday night at the Brandt Centre.