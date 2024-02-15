'I've come a long way': Signing with Riders a full-circle moment for Jermarcus Hardrick

Earlier this week offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, officially starting his second sting with the Green and White.

In 2015 Hardrick was just entering the Canadian Football League (CFL) after spending time playing arena football, eventually signing with the Roughriders.

“In 2015 my wife was pregnant with my second child. So I missed that birth and I was in Sask., and I was on the practice squad. I had just gotten out of arena football and I was telling my wife “Please continue to let me chase this dream,” Hardrick reminisced.

It was hard times for Hardrick and the Riders as they started that season 0-9 heading into the highly touted Labour Day Classic against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Finally, Hardrick had the opportunity to get called up from the practice roster and showcase his skillset in a major matchup.

“I just remember Bob Dyce giving me a chance and I just went out there and had fun. Now I go back and look at that film and goodness I’ve come a long way, but I know I have a lot of work to do,” Hardrick shared.

“I remember he brings a lot of excitement. He’s an excitable guy, but he worked hard. Loves playing football,” said Jeremy O’Day Riders general manger and vice president of football operations.

“Certainly when he went to Winnipeg he just grew as a player and became one of the top tackles in the league. Takes a lot of pride in what he does and the way he plays the game is what Corey [Mace] and I are looking forward to,” O’Day added.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to be back. It was still football heaven. We were 0-9 still selling out [in 2015], but having a chance to come here now and play. Playing against you guys with that crowd, it’s one of those weeks where you don’t get sleep,” Hardrick said with a laugh.

Hardrick won the Grey Cup with the Blue Bombers in 2019 and 2021. In 2022, when the championship game was held in Saskatchewan, he claims Rider fans still made an impact.

“Playing the Grey Cup there I saw all the bells and whistles there. I saw the lights there. I saw the stadium basically with all it’s makeup on and she was already pretty. So I’m excited,” said Hardrick.

Now with nine years and two championships under his belt, Hardrick has come a long way from once being a member of the Riders’ practice squad.

“It’s emotional man. I’m probably going to cry. Just the journey man. This has been a lot. I’m from a small town. I think about basically in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s, that’s what I remember most. And the last 10-15 years, I’ve lived my dream. I’ve been able to be a father, be a husband, and play pro football. The biggest thing is I think I became a better person,” he shared.