'I’ve watched it grow from the very bottom': Regina Trades and Skills Centre celebrates 15 years in the Queen City

The Regina Trades and Skills Centre (RTSC) celebrated 15 years of operation Thursday.

Former and current students and staff gathered to recognize the accomplishments the centre has contributed to the trades.

“You gave me the career that I am in,” said Elyse Kessel, former graduate and current journeyperson plumber. “I plan on being in it until I am too old to do it anymore.”

Kessel said she was working in retail into her 30’s when she took a leap of faith to apply to the centre.

“It was life changing,” she said. “I would not be a plumber if it weren’t for everybody here.”

Starting in 2007, the education centre grew from having just six classes available per year, up to 18 classes and into a building with five classrooms and five work shops.

RTSC also partners with local high schools, giving hundreds of students the skills they need to enter the trade sector.

At the time of its inception, RTSC had just two full-time instructors. One of those was Bob Burnett, who recently retired after years of instructing construction students.

“We really started with nothing,” he said. “Over the past 15 years, I’ve watched it grow from the very bottom into, what I would consider, one of the top educational facilities in the world.”

Burnett said seeing the success of his students is what he took pride in.

“When they are successful and appreciate the opportunity they have before them, that’s all the reward I could ever ask for. It made my job worth while,” he said.

Baljinder Bansal had already completed his masters and had a job when he realized he didn’t want to do system analysis for his whole life. He now works for PCL Construction.

“I was just driving past when I saw the building and applied,” he said. “These guys taught me the skills I needed.”

RTSC honoured Burnett’s years of service to the centre and its students by renaming the shop which he used to teach in the “Bob Burnett Tool Crib.”

“I did not expect it in the slightest,” said Burnett. “But I could not have asked for a better place to have worked. For them to honour me in that way is a great honour.”