'I was in total shock': Regina resident wins top prize of $200K on scratch ticket

A Regina resident is $200,000 richer after she won the top prize on her scratch ticket.

Gwen Mills scratched her Lucky Lines Extravaganza Zing ticket at home and went to a local store to check and make sure she was a winner.

“I went to the store, and the screen lit up with some numbers. I thought it was $2,000. I wasn't counting the zeroes. So, I asked the cashier who said, ‘No, it's $200,000!”’ she said.

“I was in total shock. I've never won this much money in my whole life."

Mills plans to put her winnings toward bills and putting some money toward buying her mom’s home.

The winning ticket was purchased at at Sherwood Co-op at 4705 Gordon Rd.