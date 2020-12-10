REGINA -- A Regina family is looking for answers after they said they received very little information from a care home leading up to their loved one’s death from COVID-19.

Edgar Goforth, known to many as Berle, passed away at the age of 69 while living at Regina’s Extendicare Parkside care home.

Shannon Goforth, Edgar’s niece and former caregiver, saw him as a second father.

"He was a kind man, always smiling, he was a real loving caring man," Shannon said.

Edgar was a resident at the care home the past two years and his family said they did not hear from staff about his worsening condition until it was too late.

“We found out last minute that he was admitted into the general hospital, with no calls to the family about him having COVID prior to him being admitted and then getting a call that he had died from COVID," she said.

The family is questioning the decisions leading up to the 69-year-olds death.

“My dad's gone for my brothers and sisters. We can't say bye to him now he's already gone,” Lyle Goforth, Edgar’s son, said.

"They could have been more informing to us and not leaving us in the dark as a last minute call,” Shannon added.

“Even if he was infected at least we could have went and went through the procedure of being quarantined after the fact, we could have spent our last time with him, you know his last breath, but we didn't even get to do that with him."

The SHA said while it cannot comment on specifics about individual residents, it will look into the situation to determine if there is any additional information to provide on Friday.

The family is holding a funeral Thursday, but said they won't be able to honour him with their cultural traditions because of COVID-19 restrictions, instead they're just left to grieve.

“I'll forever love my dad you know I wish I had the chance to say bye to him,” Lyle said.

The Goforth family said they won't stop looking for answers from the care home.