'I would stay tuned': Sask. Premier hints at affordability measures ahead of throne speech

The rising cost of living in Saskatchewan continues to be top of mind for residents – an issue that the provincial government is looking to take action on in the near future.

The Saskatchewan Legislature is changing gears – following a week devoted exclusively to passing the Parents’ Bill of Rights.

“We have the speech from the throne coming up,” Premier Scott Moe told reporters at a press conference late last week. “I would say stay tuned with respect to what people should be looking for but we understand there’s affordability concerns at the family level.”

Steps to address the cost of living will be a major focus – with housing assistance being a potential measure according to Moe.

“We’ve seen the federal government move into this space when it comes to rental properties,” Moe added. “We’ve been looking closely at where we can have the largest impact in Saskatchewan. [Whether that] would that be in the space of rental properties or affordable housing ownership.”

Moe’s comments follow the release of an Insightrix poll that shows inflation and rising costs are the top concerns for Saskatchewan residents.

The Saskatchewan NDP have been calling for more government attention on the issue.

“The number one concern in the province is and continues to be the cost of living,” Sask. NDP Leader Carla Beck explained. “People not being able to pay their bills, people who are using the foodbank in numbers that we haven’t seen in 40 years.”

The speech from the throne will outline the government’s intentions for the upcoming year.

However, some measures may have to wait for approval in next spring’s provincial budget.