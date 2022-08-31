'I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else': Riders' Lenius takes to field in first practice with former team

Regina’s own Brayden Lenius made his return to the Saskatchewan Roughriders at practice on Wednesday after the National Football League’s (NFL’s) Atlanta Falcons released him earlier this month.

“That was my first time getting cut from anything so that was an experience. I wasn’t sad because I knew what I did and I left proud of myself. I took every opportunity and made the most of it,” said Lenius.

“Either way, it was a win-win. It wasn’t a matter of whether I would play again, it was whether I would play down there or up here.”

The six foot five wide receiver had a breakout year with the Riders in 2021 that saw the 25-year-old make 37 receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns in all 14 regular season games.

Lenius added six more catches for 43 yards in two playoff games last season.

“It’s awesome to come back. I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else. I signed here for two years so I’m ready to win and contribute to this organization,” he said.

Lenius joins an already talented Roughriders’ receiving corps. Fresher faces in the league such as Tevin Jones and Kian Schaffer-Baker are making their mark. As well, veterans such as Kyran Moore, Duke Williams, and Shaq Evans are poised to be some of the top in the league when they are all healthy.

“Good luck trying to stop us, there’s too many of us,” said Schaffer Baker.

“He (Lenius) looks good. He’s been working and training, he knows the offence well. It’s (our receivers) are going to be a little big bigger and a little bit faster than what we’ve put out there the last couple of games,” said Kent Maugeri, special teams coordinator.

“It’s a very talented and an exciting group and it’s a pleasure to play with those boys,” said Lenius.

However, Lenius has joined the team on yet another challenging week. It was announced by the organization that head coach, Craig Dickenson, tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out until at least Saturday.

As well, the team is preparing to face the top team in their division, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, a team they have not won against since 2019.

“It’s been three years, especially how last year ended and you never forget something like that. I remember that game every single day. I’ve watched it a couple times before I came back here. But it’s a good reminder of what we have to do to beat those boys,” said Lenius.

“It’s (the game) one that’s marked on everyone’s calendars all year long. So it’s been a big build up and we’re ready to go give it our all,” said Schaffer-Baker.

This weekend’s annual Labour Day Classic is sold out and Lenius knows this game is one of the most important of the season for the Green and White.

“This is almost like a playoff game for us. We have to win this game, getting a win against the top team, we have to knock the big brother off,” he said.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is 4:00 p.m.