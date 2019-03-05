

CTV Regina





The City of Regina is reminding residents to stay away from thin ice, even after February’s extreme cold.

According to the City, record numbers of water main breaks has led to a higher-than-normal volume of water flowing through storm channels in Regina. The flow impacts the stability of the ice, making it more dangerous.

People shouldn’t walk, skate, ski or play on any water in the city, including Wascana Lake, storm channels and detention ponds in residential neighbourhoods.

Dogs should also be kept on a leash when close to water.

Anyone who sees someone close to thin ice should call police at 306-777-6500, the City says. For emergencies, call 911.