REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s largest public skating rink will close for the season after this weekend.

In a video posted to Twitter, Regina Exhibition Association Limited’s marketing and communications manager Sabeen Ahmad said warmer temperatures have started to wreak havoc on the ice surface.

REAL said the skates scheduled for this Saturday or this Sunday will be the final skates of Iceville’s inaugural season.

Any skates booked for next week have been cancelled. REAL said those with a private booking for next week can expect a refund.

If you did not get a chance to go for a skate this year, REAL said there are some exciting announcements in the works for next Winter.