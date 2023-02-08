Icy conditions causing travel havoc near Wolseley: RCMP

RCMP are warning of extremely icy conditions as crashes pile up around Regina.

“Indian Head RCMP is advising the public of extremely icy road conditions on Highway 1, especially at Wolseley,” police outlined in a news release.

“The public is advised not to travel in the area until road conditions improve. Several collisions have been reported.”

Highway Hotline reported incidents Wednesday morning near Wolseley and Balgonie.

Just before 10 a.m., police were on site of a crash west of Wolseley on Highway 1. As of 11:30 a.m. one eastbound lane was open, while the westbound lanes were still closed.

“Please use extreme caution, obey all emergency personnel, reduce your speed and be prepared to stop,” a Highway Hotline post read.

Drivers travelling through Balgonie were advised to slow down for an incident near Highway 46 and Highway 364. A four-way stop is in effect in the area.

Freezing rain Wednesday morning has led to winter conditions on many of southern Saskatchewan's highways. The Highway Hotline has not issued a travel not reccomended alert as of 11:50 a.m.