Impaired driver caught after fleeing from Regina police, crashing into tree
A Regina teen was taken into custody over the weekend after fleeing from police and crashing into a tree.
At around 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 26, the Aerial Support Unit (ASU) of the Regina Police Service (RPS) spotted a suspicious vehicle in the Washington Park neighbourhood.
Officers from the aircraft warned units on the ground who attempted to stop the vehicle around 2nd Avenue and Elphinstone Street, a RPS news release read.
The driver did not stop and drove away from police at a high rate of speed.
Officers on the ground did not pursue the suspect, who was tracked by the ASU.
According to Regina police, the vehicle was seen driving erratically, reaching speeds exceeding 100km/h on residential streets.
The suspect’s trip came to a sudden end after the vehicle collided with a tree on the 1300 block of Princess Street.
The teen continued to flee on foot but he was eventually caught by members of the RPS canine unit on the 1300 block of Queen Street after being tracked by the ASU.
An 18-year-old man from Regina is facing several impaired driving charges in addition to flight from a peace officer and theft of a motor vehicle.
The accused made his first appearance in provincial court on Monday.
