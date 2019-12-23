REGINA -- Regina police have charged a 26 year-old suspect who caused several crashes while impaired by alcohol.

On Sunday afternoon, officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1700 block of Elphinstone St. The driver evaded police and drove into oncoming traffic, so police backed off.

Later, police were called to a collision in the intersection of Dewdney and Lewvan involving the suspect vehicle. Minor vehicle damage was reported, but no injuries.

The suspect continued southbound on Lewvan and hit another vehicle at Lewvan and Gordon Road.

The suspect fled on foot and was arrested by police.

David Galecki, 26 is charged with exceeding 80 mg of alcohol within two hours of driving, three counts of failure to stop after accident and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

He will appear in court on Jan. 7.