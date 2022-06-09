Impaired driving charges laid after Sask. driver caught travelling 168 km/hr

A Saskatchewan driver is facing a hefty fine and two charges after they were caught driving 68 km/hr over the speed limit by RCMP.

In a tweet, RCMP said the driver was pulled over for going 168 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.

The driver was handed a $1,360 fine for speeding and open liquor. They were charged with impaired operation and dangerous driving.

As a result, the truck they were driving was towed, along with the quad and boat they were hauling.