

CTV News Regina





Two teenage girls are facing multiple charges, including impaired driving in a hit-and-run that sent two people to hospital for one teen, after a string of incidents on Thursday morning.

Police say between 4:20 a.m. and 5:40 a.m., a grey Ford F-150 truck was involved in several traffic infractions, a hit-and-run at Dewdney Avenue and Robinson Street and another collision at Broad Street and Broadway Avenue.

Two people were hospitalized in the crash at Dewdney Avenue. The second crash resulted in minor property damage, police said in a news release.

The two girls got out of the truck after the second crash and were detained by witnesses until police arrived.

A 13-year-old girl is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in bodily harm

Another girl, 14, has been charged with possession of stolen property and failure to comply with an undertaking.

They cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They appeared in Youth Provincial Court on Thursday afternoon.