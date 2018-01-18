

CTV Regina





SGI says the number of impaired drivers was down throughout the province in December.

The number of tickets issued by police for impaired driving last month was lower than the past three years, according to SGI’s traffic safety spotlight. Even with increased enforcement, police handed out 238 impaired driving tickets – 205 for driving with a blood alcohol concentration level above .08 and 33 roadside suspensions.

SGI said police will continue to look for impaired drivers into January and throughout 2018.