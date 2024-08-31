'Important for us to share our people': Taste of Philippines returns to Regina

Thousands packed the Victora Square Mall grounds Saturday for the fifth annual Taste of Philippines festival.

There were many food vendors, local bands, and a parade showcasing traditional Filipino clothing.

Organizers of the event said it was much more than traditional food, dancing and the parade, it was about celebrating the importance of their culture.

“We want to continue celebrating face of the Philippines. And we're expand[ing] every year. We're getting bigger and bigger, and we're trying to do well in there. And it's important for us to share our people, not only know community here, but also with our Canadians as well. So, what's important for us to share it with you guys,” said Jengerly DeCastro, the organizer of Taste of the Philippines.

“I want to have every year we have something to look forward to. It’s like celebrating this cultural event. It’s like having a home away from home,” said De Castro.

Castro anticipated around 5,000 people who showed up and packed the parking lot.

“We’re expecting around like 5,000 to 8,000 people here.”

De Castro said they plan to bring the special event back next year.