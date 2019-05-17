

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health is reminding the public to keep an eye out for ticks.

The ministry says warmer weather brings an increased risk of tick bites for those spending time outdoors.

“We want people to enjoy the summer weather, but it’s important to take precautions against ticks,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Denise Werker said in a release. “It’s also important that after spending time outside to check yourself and your children and pets for ticks, and if you find a tick, remove it carefully and promptly.”

The province recommends precautions like wearing pants, long sleeved shirts and light colours to show ticks more easily, using bug repellent that contains DEET or Icaridin, and checking for ticks after being outside on yourself, children and pets.

If you do find a tick, the ministry says to pull slowly upward and out with firm pressure while being careful not to squeeze while removing the tick.

The province adds most ticks in Saskatchewan are not capable of spreading Lyme disease, as only black legged ticks serve as carriers.

Of the 28,899 ticks collected and identified in Saskatchewan prior to December 31, 2018, only 71 were black legged ticks and only 10 of those ticks tested positive for the bacterium that causes Lyme disease.