'In my mind its time': Sask. MLAs not seeking re-election, preparing for new chapter
Several retiring Saskatchewan politicians are among the most experienced working in government today.
Finance Minister Donna Harpauer has been a cabinet minister longer than any other currently serving in Canada. She’s worked as the MLA for Humbodlt-Watrous for the past 25 years.
“In my mind it’s time,” she told reporters Wednesday. “I actually considered that the last election and chose to do four more years but at the end of this term it’ll be 25 years. That’s considered a very long political life.”
Government Relations Minister Don McMorris gave the same reason. He too has been an MLA for 25 years and wasn’t willing to commit to another five years.
Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant wants to be closer to home in Saskatoon – where he’s been approached to run for mayor.
“What I do in the future we are certainly giving some consideration to that. I had some discussions with my wife. I understand there’s a job but I’m not applying for it, not yet,” he explained.
Crown Corporations Minister Dustin Duncan has been an MLA since he was 26 years old and wants to find a new career while he’s still young.
“When I was elected, I was 26 years old. So in the back of my mind, you never want to take any election for granted but I kind of thought you know five elections, kind of 20 year time frame I could be in my mid forties and move on to something else and still have hopefully a whole life ahead of me,” he said.
Retiring MLAs are typically shuffled out of cabinet. However, the announcement comes too close to the province’s budget day. Shuffling could still happen later.
All four retiring members plan to serve out the remainder of their term of office.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Is it cheaper to rent or buy a house with a monthly mortgage in Canada? Prices analyzed in 26 markets
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
Liberals at risk of big losses in Vancouver, Toronto, Nanos projections show
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
BREAKING Five-month-old among 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont. home
Police say a five-month-old is among the three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home last week in what investigators believe is a case of intimate partner violence.
Listeria contamination fears prompt Canadian salad recall
Certain President's Choice and Taylor Farms brand salad kits are being recalled in Canada over concerns of a Listeria contamination, stemming from a deadly outbreak in the U.S.
They've spent eight years travelling the world with their kids. But there's one thing they miss
Over the past eight years, the travel influencer, known as 'The Bucket List Mom,' has visited more than 90 different countries with her entrepreneur husband and their three children.
U.S. funeral home owner, accused of abandoning nearly 200 decomposing bodies, to appear in court
A Colorado funeral home owner who authorities say abandoned nearly 200 bodies in a building infested with maggots and flies was set to appear in court Thursday to hear prosecutors' evidence against him.
PM hints at tougher penalties for car thieves as feds seek ideas at national summit
The Liberal government will consider tougher criminal penalties for people who steal vehicles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday as he kicked off a daylong summit aimed at confronting the scourge of auto theft.
'Big storm system' in Prairies heading to Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada
A Colorado low system is making its way across some portions of Canada, bringing snow, while other communities in the country are seeing heat records broken.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers suspend all job action ahead of new round of negotiations
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has suspended all job action after being invited to resume negotiations by the province.
-
Ocean Man First Nation partners to build largest solar facility in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan's Ocean Man First Nation has partnered with New York-based Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI) to build and operate one of Canada's largest solar facilities.
-
Two Edmonton men charged with sexual assault in Sask.
Two men from Edmonton were charged with sexually assaulting two young girls in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
'It’s night and day': Balmoral Hotel gets makeover for medical patients
One of the Winnipeg core’s infamous hotels is getting a makeover to serve as a space for people attending medical appointments in the city.
-
Encroaching Colorado Low triggers snowfall warnings in parts of Manitoba
A large swath of the province is under a snowfall warning thanks to an encroaching Colorado Low.
-
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
Calgary
-
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
-
Canada hosts summit on auto thefts, but Calgary and Alberta bucking the trend
According to the Calgary Police Service, the city saw carjackings rise last year while car thefts dipped.
-
Truck driver sought in hit-and-run in Three Hills, Alta.
Three Hills RCMP are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who hit a person then fled the scene Wednesday evening.
Edmonton
-
Protectionist policy promises in U.S. election will be a challenge: Alberta premier
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says no matter the outcome of the United States election, there will be challenges for Canada and Alberta.
-
Pancholi next to announce bid for Alberta NDP leadership
Edmonton NDP MLA Rakhi Pancholi will run to be the Alberta NDP's next leader.
-
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five-month-old among 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont. home
Police say a five-month-old is among the three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home last week in what investigators believe is a case of intimate partner violence.
-
Here are some of the changes coming to Ontario curriculum in fall 2024
The Doug Ford government has been making changes to the Ontario school curriculum throughout the last few years, with many of them going into effect this year.
-
Suspect who allegedly posed as SickKids canvasser charged
A man who allegedly went door-to-door as a fake SickKids Foundation canvasser in November has been arrested.
Ottawa
-
Belleville, Ont. declares state of emergency following 16 overdose calls Tuesday
The City of Belleville has declared a state of local emergency over the "growing addiction, mental health and homelessness crisis."
-
Is it cheaper to rent or buy a house with a monthly mortgage in Canada? Prices analyzed in 26 markets
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
-
OC Transpo ridership hits 66 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2023
The transit service reported on Thursday that there were 64.2 million customer trips on public transit in 2023, up from 50.3 million passenger trips in 2022.
Vancouver
-
'Full-patch' member of Hells Angels support club among 3 arrested in B.C. organized crime probe
Police investigating drug trafficking and organized crime arrested three people, including one member of the Savages Motorcycle Club, when they raided the group's clubhouse and eight other properties around the B.C. capital last week.
-
Just 1 in 3 B.C. drivers confident using multi-lane roundabout: ICBC survey
Just one-third of drivers in B.C. feel confident navigating a multi-lane roundabout with yielding and signalling being top frustrations, a recent survey released by ICBC suggests.
-
Social media firms can't be let 'off the hook' for deadly sextortion of kids: Eby
Premier David Eby says social media companies can't be let “off the hook” after two British Columbia teens fell victim to online sextortion scams and died by suicide in the past year.
Montreal
-
One year later: Parents, first responders on coping with trauma after deadly Laval daycare bus crash
Steps from a daycare in Laval, Que., a memorial for four-year-old Jacob Gauthier remains one year after he was tragically killed when a city bus plowed into the building's front entrance.
-
Politician condemns Republican candidate for burning Quebec books
Quebec Culture Minister Mathieu Lacombe says he condemns the burning of a Quebec book by an American politician, as well as the apparent blacklisting of certain works by author Élise Gravel.
-
Quebec cites 'social peace' to extend notwithstanding clause on secularism law
The Quebec government tabled legislation today to continue shielding the province's secularism law -- known as Bill 21 -- from court challenges over Charter violations.
Vancouver Island
-
'Full-patch' member of Hells Angels support club among 3 arrested in B.C. organized crime probe
Police investigating drug trafficking and organized crime arrested three people, including one member of the Savages Motorcycle Club, when they raided the group's clubhouse and eight other properties around the B.C. capital last week.
-
Social media firms can't be let 'off the hook' for deadly sextortion of kids: Eby
Premier David Eby says social media companies can't be let “off the hook” after two British Columbia teens fell victim to online sextortion scams and died by suicide in the past year.
-
B.C. court denies property tax exemption for $12.9M island owned by religious group
The British Columbia Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a religious group that sought a property tax exemption on its 31-acre island near Swartz Bay, B.C., arguing the island is a 'place of public worship.'
Atlantic
-
Colorado Low will skirt Maritimes, lighter snow and rain expected this weekend
A Colorado Low will sweep a couple of weather fronts through the Maritimes this weekend, resulting in some relatively mild February temperatures and a passing mix of snow and rain.
-
Historic N.S. storm: Politician in Pictou County says bigger snowplows needed
A senior politician in Nova Scotia's rural Pictou County says his municipality is still struggling to clear last weekend's massive snowfall, partly because the area has been overlooked by the provincial government.
-
N.S. hockey team facing league penalties after postponing game due to weather
A Nova Scotia Junior B team has been handed a punishment for not being able to play a game during a recent snowstorm.
Northern Ontario
-
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
-
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
-
Following devastating Sudbury fire, rural property owners urged to check on fire access
A recent fire in Greater Sudbury has brought to light some vital considerations for rural property owners.
Kitchener
-
Guelph mayor says he will invoke strong mayor powers to limit tax hike, set up tiny homes
Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie says he will invoke strong mayor powers to cap the city’s tax hike and set up a temporary tiny home structured encampment.
-
Kitchener man wins over $750K on two separate, 12 pick soccer parlays
A man from Kitchener is collecting a total of $750,048.40 from two different soccer parlay bets he placed.
-
Uncertain future for Kitchener businesses following region's transit hub land deal
Business owners have questions about their impending relocation after being blindsided by the Region of Waterloo's $19.75 million property acquisition.