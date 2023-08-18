IN PICTURES: 5 most expensive homes in Regina
For those looking for a luxury home in the Queen City, there are some top options.
Here are five of the most expensive homes on the market in Regina.
2A-2G 1210 BLACKFOOT DRIVE - $1,649,000
This condo, located in the Hillsdale neighbourhood, is located in the Lakeshore Manor apartment building overlooking Wascana Park.
With four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 4,636 square feet, this condo has direct elevator access from both of the building’s elevators, as well as a gas fireplace and access to a balcony. The five-piece ensuite has in-floor heat and extra large tiled shower with body sprayers and a soaker tub.
Four main-level heated parking stalls with storage are included with the unit.
Lakeshore Manor is located in the Hillsdale neighbourhood. (Photo source: www.realtor.ca)
8267 WASCANA GARDENS POINT - $1,599,900
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom mid-century modern Westmount home is on the last lot in Wascana View. It has 1,875 square feet and hardwood floors throughout the main home.
The home comes furnished and features a floating tread staircase and a feature wall with floor-to-ceiling tile. The primary room features an ensuite with double sinks, a floating vanity, heated floor, freestanding soaker tub, glass shower with a built-in ledge, and a large walk-in closet.
Seven parking spaces are featured in the attached garage.
Wascana Gardens Point is on the last lot in Wascana View. (Photo source: www.realtor.ca)
2100 COURTNEY STREET - $1,450,000
This 3,244-square-foot bungalow has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. According to the listing, the home is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to have an acreage inside of the city limits.
The house is located on a five-acre plot of land adjacent to the RCMP barracks and has an attached garage with 15 parking spaces. The property, which has been a dog breeding kennel in the past, features a dog kennel and run.
There is a hot tub room on the main floor, as well as a large greenhouse on the south side of the home.
This bungalow adjacent to the RCMP barracks has a five-acre plot of land. (Photo source: www.realtor.ca)
9407 WASCANA MEWS - $1,390,000
This two-storey walkout has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It backs out onto Wascana Park and features over 3,600 square feet of living space, as well as a triple attached garage with six parking spaces.
The home boasts hardwood flooring, a curved staircase, and large windows. The large kitchen has updated granite countertops and large central island.
The main floor offers a large office and central laundry, as well as a natural gas fireplace in the living room. The second floor features a lounge and reading area, and the walkout basement is fully-developed with a bar and large recreation space.
This two-storey home backs onto Wascana Park. (Photo source: www.realtor.ca)
4134 FIELDSTONE WAY - $1,365,000
This four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is a lottery home from November 2022. It has two storeys, 2,332 square feet, and comes fully furnished.
The house has two living areas on both the second and main floors and the open stairwell connects to all levels with ease. The lower level opens to a quiet retreat with large windows.
The house has an attached heated garage with two parking spaces.
This two storey home has 2,332 square feet. (Photo source: www.realtor.ca)
