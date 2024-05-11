IN PICTURES: Geomagnetic solar storm brings northern lights to southern Sask.

As a geomagnetic solar storm swept through Earth on Friday, people in southern Saskatchewan were able to experience a rare display of northern lights.

According to local members of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, the solar plasma hurled from the sun colliding with the earth’s magnetic field at the north and south poles is what causes the aurora borealis we see.

Social media was abuzz with users sharing photos of the dazzling display of lights in Saskatchewan.

If you missed it on Friday, skywatchers in southern Saskatchewan could be in for another treat on Saturday night, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

-More to come..

-With files from Rory MacLean