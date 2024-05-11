REGINA
Regina

    • IN PICTURES: Geomagnetic solar storm brings northern lights to southern Sask.

    A dazzling display of northern lights in Moose Jaw, Sask. (Photo submitted by Wendell Gillert) A dazzling display of northern lights in Moose Jaw, Sask. (Photo submitted by Wendell Gillert)
    Share

    As a geomagnetic solar storm swept through Earth on Friday, people in southern Saskatchewan were able to experience a rare display of northern lights.

    According to local members of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, the solar plasma hurled from the sun colliding with the earth’s magnetic field at the north and south poles is what causes the aurora borealis we see.

    Social media was abuzz with users sharing photos of the dazzling display of lights in Saskatchewan.

    For photos from our viewers, you can flip through the related images tab below. 

    If you missed it on Friday, skywatchers in southern Saskatchewan could be in for another treat on Saturday night, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

    -More to come..

    -With files from Rory MacLean

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to use your credit card as a powerful wealth-building tool

    Irresponsibly using a credit card can land you in financial trouble, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says when used properly, it can be a powerful wealth-building tool that can help grow your credit profile and create new opportunities.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News