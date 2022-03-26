IN PICTURES: Here are Regina's most expensive house listings
Regina saw record setting home sales for the month of February, with the market projected to continue to remain hot through early 2022.
As of Friday, Realtor.ca had 10 homes in the city of Regina listed for more than $1 million.
Here’s a look at some of the most expensive residential listings in the Regina area, as of March 25.
8021 WASCANA GARDENS CRES. – $1,849,000
(Realtor.ca)
This 3,660 square foot home located in Wascana View has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Built in 2014, the home features large curved staircases, 20 foot ceilings in the living room, a spacious kitchen and a full theatre room in the basement.
(Realtor.ca)
8103 WASCANA GARDENS DR. – $1,849,000
(Realtor.ca)
This 3,500 square foot walkout bungalow backs onto a nature reserve in the Wascana View neighbourhood. Built in 2007, the main floor has been completely redone with a new kitchen – featuring built in appliances. The backyard comes equipped with a pool and a custom made pool house.
(Realtor.ca)
2168 RIVERBEND CV – $1,780,000
(Realtor.ca)
This unique east Regina home sports three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The open concept living area features several large windows looking out on the small lake located behind the home. The garage is the ultimate man cave, with custom built cabinets and a television.
(Realtor.ca)
4302 CHUKA DR. – $1,530,000
(Realtor.ca)
This former showhome and 2014 Canadian New Home Award winner is located in The Creeks. The 3,800 square foot home originally built in 2013 includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The kitchen features two separate islands and stone counters. The basement come developed with a games area, rec room, office/den and a bedroom.
(Realtor.ca)
4414 Wolf Willow PL. – $1,099,000
(Realtor.ca)
This modern two storey home located in The Creeks has five bedrooms and four bathrooms and a triple car heated garage. Originally built in 2017, the owner states more than $200,000 worth of upgrades have been done since it was purchased last spring. The backyard features a screened in deck area with speakers and a natural gas barbecue connection.
(Realtor.ca)
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming 'next Mariupol'
Just over a month into the invasion, Russia's attack has slowed into a grinding war of attrition as its military tries to pound cities like Chernihiv into submission. Bombings of hospitals and other non-military sites have given rise to war crime allegations.
Why is the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol so important to Russia?
Experts say Russia is seeking strategic and propaganda victories with its brutal siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war
NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana says that Russian President Vladimir Putin's month-old 'barbaric war' against Ukraine is a war he cannot win.
Taliban blocked unaccompanied women from flights: officials
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers refused to allow dozens of women to board several flights, including some overseas, because they were travelling without a male guardian, two Afghan airline officials said Saturday.
Florida man dies after crashing his car into an alligator
A Florida man has died after crashing his car into an 11-foot (3.3-metre) alligator.
Young immigrants may leave Canada due to high cost of living: survey
A new Leger poll suggests 30 per cent of new, young immigrants could leave the country in the next two years, with Canada's rising cost of living listed as a top concern.
Saskatoon
-
Masking requirements for Saskatoon city facilities, buses could be dropped
City administration is recommending an end to mandatory masking in city facilities and on buses.
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders to meet Pope Francis, call for residential school apology
Several Indigenous delegates from Saskatchewan will be meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City next week.
-
'Why am I living here?': Prince Albert resident fights high taxes on new home
An East Hill home owner says his City of Prince Albert property taxes increased by 25 per cent in 2021 with no improvements to his house, so he’s filed an appeal.
Winnipeg
-
Witnesses sought in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are looking for people who may have witnessed a fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this month.
-
Manitoba farmer who had $40K of canola stolen fears grain thefts may become more common
A Manitoba farmer is warning other producers to be on guard after he says $40,000 worth of canola was stolen from his farm.
-
Royal Manitoba Winter Fair cancels pig and calf scrambles after animal protection group speaks out
The Royal Manitoba Winter Fair is doing away with hog and calf scrambles at its event next week after animal welfare organizations said such events violate federal and provincial animal cruelty laws.
Calgary
-
Man struck by vehicle on sidewalk in downtown Calgary
Calgary police say they have some leads on a suspect that was involved in a hit and run involving a pedestrian early Saturday.
-
Calgary soccer fans pack bar to cheer on Canadian men to no avail
Soccer fans in Calgary showed up in full throat to cheer for the national men's team Thursday night, but ended up going home disappointed.
-
'Extremely dry': Farmers in southern Alberta gear up for drought conditions
With the Lethbridge area not seeing much snow over the past few months, the dry conditions are already causing grief for some farmers.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's Kenney defends calling party opponents 'lunatics,' comparing them to bugs
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't apologize for comments he is heard making in recordings in which he compares political opponents in his party to insects and calls them lunatics.
-
2 central Alberta students hospitalized after being found unresponsive in vehicle
Two students parked in a vehicle near a high school in central Alberta were taken to hospital Friday after being found unresponsive.
-
Police watchdog investigating fatal officer-involved shooting near downtown LRT crossing
The suspect was taken to hospital but died of his injuries. No police officers were injured in the incident.
Toronto
-
'We will get the deal done,' Ford says of child-care talks with fiscal year nearing its end
Premier Doug Ford is expressing increasing confidence that his government will soon “get the deal done” with the federal government to reduce the cost of childcare in Ontario amid a report suggesting that there has been significant progress at the negotiating table.
-
Ontario Power Generation executives top province's 'sunshine list'
Executives at Ontario Power Generation made up the top four highest-paid public employees in the province in 2021.
-
Man critically injured in downtown Toronto stabbing
A man has been critically injured in a stabbing in downtown Toronto, police say.
Ottawa
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Roger Stevens Drive, between Rideau Valley Drive and River Road, just before 8 a.m. Saturday.
-
Here's a look at the highest paid public sector employees in Ottawa in 2021
Ottawa's city manager, former police chief and top doctor headline the list of highest paid public servants at Ottawa City Hall and Ottawa Police headquarters in 2021.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | The Ottawa schools with the highest and lowest absence rates following March Break
Six Ottawa schools had at least 20 per cent of students and staff absent from school four days after the return of March Break.
Vancouver
-
'It's hard to move forward when you're grieving': Most B.C. flood victims still waiting for disaster aid
In the struggle to get financial assistance after November's devastating floods on Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie, Jenny Winkelhorst is one of the lucky ones. Her family has just recently received disaster financial assistance through the province.
-
Targeted shooting appears connected to gang conflict, Coquitlam RCMP say
Mounties in Coquitlam are investigating a targeted shooting that sent a man to hospital Thursday afternoon, and they say there are indications that the violence was gang-related.
-
B.C.'s COVID-19 hospitalizations rise for 2nd time in 3 days
COVID-19-related hospitalizations in B.C. inched up again on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.
Montreal
-
WHO rejects Quebec's Medicago vaccine over tobacco ties
The World Health Organization has dealt a blow to Quebec-based Medicago after formally rejecting its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use due to its ties to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
-
Two men struck by car in Rosemont following possible confrontation, one in critical condition
At least one man is in critical condition after he and another pedestrian were hit by a car in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough early Saturday morning.
-
Jury finds Montreal man guilty of murdering fellow musician
After lengthy deliberations, a Montreal jury found musician Raymond Henry Muller guilty of first-degree murder on Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo RCMP searching for man, vehicle after assault, attempted abduction
Mounties in Nanaimo say a young woman is recovering from her injuries after she was assaulted by a stranger who then attempted to force her into his vehicle on Thursday evening.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly on Vancouver Island as 47 new cases confirmed
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Vancouver Island region Friday, while two deaths were reported elsewhere in the province.
-
'This is going to get worse before it gets better': Shipyard workers vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike
A large-scale strike by Seaspan workers at the Esquimalt Graving Dock is a real possibility after an overwhelming vote in favour of a strike mandate by unionized workers.
Atlantic
-
Not guilty: Cape Breton man acquitted in driving death of 10-year-old girl
Chaos erupted in a Sydney, N.S., courtroom Friday morning after 30-year-old Colin Tweedie was found not guilty in the driving death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest.
-
N.S. fisherman trapped by Russian shelling as he tries to drive Ukrainians to safety
A Canadian attempting to drive Ukrainians displaced by the war to safety says Russian shelling has trapped him in the city of Chernihiv for three days as food and water supplies dwindle.
-
Anti-maskers accused of protesting outside N.S. top doc's home released on bail
Two people arrested for allegedly planning an anti-mask protest outside the home of Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health have been released on bail.
Northern Ontario
-
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.
-
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
-
Sault man travelling to Rome to meet the Pope
A Sault Ste. Marie man is among the members of a special delegation travelling to Rome to meet with Pope Francis next week.
Kitchener
-
'It’s not fair': Kitchener mom kicked out of store for breastfeeding
A Kitchener mother is speaking out after she said she was told by a retail employee that she couldn’t nurse her baby in the store.
-
Weddings being booked at former Hacienda Sarria venue as creditors still owed more than $1 million
The name “Hacienda Sarria” is still written on the gates of a once popular wedding venue on Union Street in Kitchener and that same venue is set to soon host more weddings.
-
'We will get the deal done,' Ford says of child-care talks with fiscal year nearing its end
Premier Doug Ford is expressing increasing confidence that his government will soon “get the deal done” with the federal government to reduce the cost of childcare in Ontario amid a report suggesting that there has been significant progress at the negotiating table.