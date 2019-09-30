REGINA -- Travel is not recommended on some southwestern Saskatchewan highways on Monday morning as the province continues to deal with a late September snowstorm.

The province's Highway Hotline shows reduced visibility and slippery conditions in the areas around Moose Jaw, Swift Current, Shaunavon, Maple Creek and Leader.

Highway 1 near the Manitoba border is wet and could freeze in the cooler temperatures. There are slushy conditions for drivers moving west through the province, and travel isn’t recommended between Swift Current and the Alberta border on the Trans-Canada.

Many other provincial highways are subject to seasonal driving conditions as snow and rain continues to fall in Saskatchewan.

Here is a roundup of stormy pictures submitted to CTV News Regina:

