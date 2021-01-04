REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan’s official opposition is bringing forward more concerns regarding a Sask. Party MLAs recent trip to Palm Springs.

On New Year’s Eve, Highways and Infrastructure Minister Joe Hargrave apologized after it was revealed he had taken a trip to Palm Springs. He said the intention of the trip was to finalize the sale of a personal property. He's expected to return to the province on Tuesday.

A real estate listing for Hargrave’s California property appears it was listed for sale on Dec. 26, 2020. Hargrave stated last week that he travelled to the United States on Dec. 22 to "finalize" the sale.

The Saskatchewan NDP are questioning whether Hargrave needed to make the trip.

"Anyone who owns a house knows there’s a big difference between finalizing a sale and listing it," Matt Love, NDP Ethics Critic said in a statement. "Why did the Minister feel the need to lie about this? Was he just trying to make his flimsy excuse for ignoring the rules sound better when really all he wanted was a sunny Christmas vacation by the golf course and pool in his gated community?"

The NDP also alleged Corrections Minister Christine Tell travelled to Palm Springs in November to visit a sick relative. CTV News has reached out to the provincial government for confirmation of this trip.

