REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public that individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 visited multiple businesses in Yorkton and Regina when they were likely infectious.

The businesses include:

Sept. 19: Yorkton Home Hardware, 145 Broadway St. E, Yorkton, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sept. 21 and 25: Canadian Tire, 77 Broadway St. E, Yorkton, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. both dates

Sept. 24: Yorkton Hyundai, 115 Palliser Way, Yorkton, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 and 25: Peavey Mart, 290 Hamilton Rd, Yorkton from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24, and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Sept. 22: Let’s Sushi, 4436 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19.

They should call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing, the SHA said. All other individuals who are not experiencing symptoms should self monitor for 14 days. COVID-19 symptoms may develop from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus.