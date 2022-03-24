Increases to Sask. Income Support benefits not enough: NDP

Despite an increase in funding for social services from the 2022-23 provincial budget, the NDP opposition feels Saskatchewan residents in need of financial assistance will continue to feel pressure.

The budget released on Wednesday announced funding for social services is $1.6 billion, which is up $67.3 million or 4.3 per cent from last year. Of this, $11.4 million will increase Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) basic benefits by $30 per month and shelter benefits by $25 per month to help people meet their basic needs.

During Question Period Thursday, NDP MLA Meara Conway said the increase will do nothing to alleviate the financial pressures of people on SIS.

“This will go no distance to provide relief,” she said. “This is a slap in the face for those clients.”

Lori Carr, Minister of Social Services, said the funds SIS clients receive may not be the only funds they are receiving. Those with children would also be getting child tax benefits or people could be working part time. Carr said they have emergency benefits available to them as well.

“We look at clients as individuals and take a whole income approach,” she said.

Carr said the ministry has programs to assist individuals, such as community based organizations. A worker from the Ministry of Social Services will also work with them to make sure they have housing.

“Saskatchewan’s income assistance rates are consistent if not better than other provinces,” she said.

Conway said although there was a slight increase, something more needs to be done.

“It’s throwing a couple pennies at the problem, it’s not a meaningful solution to the issues.” she said. “We’re going to see continued increases to homelessness and poverty, and issues that stem from that.”

She said there needs to be more of a preventative approach to social services and said it’s not a matter of getting more resources, but using those resources properly.

Conway said she has asked Carr to meet with her to discuss a report which includes ideas and solutions from stakeholders to address the issues.

“It is my deep hope that the minister will engage with a dialogue with me on this,” she said. “I honestly just want to see some solutions to the suffering.”