Increasing calls for injured snowy owls a concern for Sask. animal rehab clinic

A local animal rehabilitation centre is concerned after a number of snowy owls were hit by vehicles around Regina over the past couple of weeks.

In a Facebook post, the Salthaven West Rehabilitation Clinic said six owls were struck by vehicles and had to be humanely euthanized due to “catastrophic injuries.”

A seventh owl was luck to survive after being struck by a Chase Electric employee driving back to the city. He called the clinic to assist in trying to help the bird.

“They gave us a call right away, unfortunately she went headfirst into the grill, so she had a pretty big concussion head injury,” Natalia Slipak, the clinic manager said.

Slipak said the owl did not have any obvious bone fractures so they decided bring it back to the shelter.

“So when she came here we gave her some fluids and some pain meds, anti-inflammatories and put her on rest," she said.

The clinic aims to help injured animals back into the wild if it’s safe for them to return. If not, Salthaven will help find them a new home.

For this owl, the clinic is hopeful she will be able to return to the wild.

“She has been responding well to the anti-inflammatory and pain medication. She's been doing quite well. She's been eating so we are very hopeful that she can be released back. She has no fractures. So that is very, very good,” Slipak said.

If you do encounter an injured animal you should immediately call the Wildlife Society of Saskatchewan or Salthaven West Clinic before touching it.

“Some of them don't show any signs of pain, so people think they're just relaxed and they're cool and nice, but they're actually in a lot of pain and in shock,” she said.

More details to come…