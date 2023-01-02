Independent investigation underway after death of inmate in custody: Moose Jaw police
The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) has requested an independent investigation following the death of a person in custody.
The incident occurred on Dec. 31 at around 10 p.m. according to police. An individual in custody at the police detention centre in Moose Jaw stopped breathing.
According to a news release, officers initiated CPR immediately. EMS responded and continued life saving measures while the victim was taken to hospital.
The continued resuscitation from EMS wasn’t successful and the victim was declared dead.
In accordance with legislation, the MJPS notified the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, the Serious Incident Response Team and the Weyburn Police Service.
An independent investigation into the incident is underway, MJPS said in its release.
To respect the independent investigation, Moose Jaw Police will not be releasing additional information regarding the death.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Death from above: How drone warfare is shaping the battlefield in Ukraine
Drone warfare has been a calling card of the invasion of Ukraine, with the autonomous aerial vehicles being used on both sides of the conflict to devastating effect.
Ransomware group LockBit apologizes, saying 'partner' was behind SickKids attack
A global ransomware operator has issued a rare apology after it claims one of its 'partners' was behind a cyberattack on Canada's largest pediatric medical centre.
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
'Not a start the royals want': Upcoming Prince Harry interviews already stirring royal discussion
CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen weighs in on Prince Harry’s soon-to-be released interviews ahead of the launch of his memoir.
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance's teen son apologizes for participating in fake celeb death TikTok trend
The son of actress Angela Bassett has issued an apology after receiving backlash for a viral video of him telling his parents that actor Michael B. Jordan had died.
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner seriously injured in snow-plowing accident
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured while plowing snow in Reno, Nevada, and is in critical condition.
Who's exempt from Canada's foreign homebuyers ban? Here's what you need to know
Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers is now in effect, barring commercial enterprises and individuals outside of Canada from buying residential properties in the country. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know about the regulations.
Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops
Ukrainian forces fired rockets at a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed, killing 63 of them, Russia's defence ministry said Monday, in one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin's forces since the war began more than 10 months ago.
Saskatoon
-
'I just like helping people': Snow angels pulling cars out for free
With snowbanks piling high all over town, even in a city known for winter weather, this is more than some vehicles can handle.
-
More coordination on social issues needed in 2023, says Saskatoon mayor
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark says the city needs stronger partnerships if it’s going to contend with social issues like homelessness, addiction and mental health in 2023.
-
Stranded Sunwing passengers returning to Sask. on special flights
After being stranded due to cancelled return trips, more Saskatchewan residents are returning to the province on special flights arranged by Sunwing.
Winnipeg
-
The charges against an Alberta lawyer for having a Manitoba judge followed during the pandemic
An Alberta lawyer is facing criminal charges for hiring an investigator to follow a Manitoba judge during a high-profile pandemic restrictions case.
-
Winnipeg police deal with more New Year's crime
Winnipeg police continue to have a busy new year, dealing with several more incidents over the past few days.
-
'A lot of challenges ahead': The new president of Winnipeg's transit union
The union for Winnipeg Transit workers is welcoming its new president.
Calgary
-
Ukrainian U25 hockey team takes on Dinos, raises awareness to help keep hockey alive in country at war
The University of Calgary Dinos men's hockey team will host a special opponent Monday night at Father David Bauer Arena, when they play an exhibition against the Ukrainian U25 national team.
-
Friends rally to support family of man killed in multi-vehicle crash near Airdrie
Friends and family are rallying to raise funds for the family of a Carstairs man who died in a multi-vehicle collision Dec.27 north of Airdrie.
-
Meet Marcel, Calgary's first baby of 2023
The province has a new policy that it no longer announces the first-born baby of the year, but the mom of the first-born Calgary baby of 2023 has a different opinion.
Edmonton
-
'Pretty demoralizing': Vandals hit Edmonton community league hall for second time
The Riverbend Community League is preparing to once again rebuild and repair their Brookside Hall after a second break-in three months.
-
Man fatally shot outside central Edmonton shelter
Police are investigating after a man was shot outside a central Edmonton shelter and later died from his injuries Monday.
-
Honeymoon heartbreak: Edmonton couple reunited with dog after serious accident
An Edmonton couple has reunited with their beloved four-legged friend that was struck by a vehicle on Whitemud Drive last week.
Toronto
-
Ransomware group LockBit apologizes, saying 'partner' was behind SickKids attack
A global ransomware operator has issued a rare apology after it claims one of its 'partners' was behind a cyberattack on Canada's largest pediatric medical centre.
-
Elderly man struck by vehicle in Mississauga in critical condition: paramedics
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
-
Driver, 24, dead after single-vehicle crash in Stoney Creek
A 24-year-old driver is dead following an overnight collision in Stoney Creek.
Ottawa
-
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
-
No injuries reported in overnight fire at Mooney’s Bay strip mall
Ottawa Fire Services says no injuries were reported overnight after a fire at a strip mall in the Mooney’s Bay area.
-
Restaurants debut new takeout ware amid phase-in of single-use plastics ban
Customers may notice takeout containers, straws and other items being swapped for greener alternatives in the new year as Canada's food service industry adjusts to the phase-in of a federal law that aims to eventually remove many single-use plastics from the market altogether.
Vancouver
-
Here's when, where and how you can recycle your Christmas tree in Metro Vancouver
During the first weeks of January, cities in Metro Vancouver offer a number of options for recycling Christmas trees, from putting them in the green bin, to curbside pick-up, to chipping fundraisers.
-
1st Monday sunrise of 2023 delights British Columbians
A stunning, colourful sunrise on the first Monday of 2023 has British Columbians feeling hopeful about the year ahead.
-
Impaired driver caught with too many passengers issued prohibition, vehicle impounded: VPD
What began as a traffic stop over a suspected case of littering ended with Vancouver police impounding a vehicle and issuing multiple tickets.
Montreal
-
Who's exempt from Canada's foreign homebuyers ban? Here's what you need to know
Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers is now in effect, barring commercial enterprises and individuals outside of Canada from buying residential properties in the country. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know about the regulations.
-
Celine Dion snubbed in Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers List'
Legendary Quebec chanteuse Celine Dion has been snubbed by Rolling Stone magazine. For many fans, Dion was a glaring omission from the magazine’s ranking of the 200 greatest singers of all time, published Sunday.
-
Birth of nine calves sparks hope for endangered North Atlantic right whales
A scientist who studies the endangered North Atlantic right whale is cautiously optimistic about the current breeding season after nine calves were spotted during its first few weeks.
Vancouver Island
-
Long-serving pickleboat captain retiring from Victoria harbour after 19 years
After 19 years at the helm, Barry Hobbis is retiring from steering the passenger ferries in Victoria's Inner Harbour.
-
As 2023 looms, new B.C. Premier David Eby lays out priorities for year ahead
In an extended interview with CTV News Vancouver Island, British Columbia’s 37th premier says he’s ready to tackle the challenges facing the province, starting with health care.
-
Man arrested after multiple women sprayed with 'unknown chemical liquid' in downtown Victoria
Police in Victoria have arrested a suspect after a series of assaults in the city's downtown core where women reported having "an unknown liquid sprayed or splashed on their legs."
Atlantic
-
No charges being considered in Friday's homicide incident: Halifax police
No criminal charges are being considered at this time in relation to a homicide that occurred at a Halifax residence Friday evening, say police.
-
World Juniors tournament wraps up in Moncton
Monday marked the last two in-person games for the 2023 World Juniors in Moncton, but the tournament brought a big boost and excitement to the city.
-
Birth of nine calves sparks hope for endangered North Atlantic right whales
A scientist who studies the endangered North Atlantic right whale is cautiously optimistic about the current breeding season after nine calves were spotted during its first few weeks.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. food bank receives thousands of pounds of food, thanks to local firefighter
A food bank in northern Ontario received 10,000 pounds of food, thanks to the efforts of a local first responder. Jeremy Alldred-Hughes is a firefighter with the Town of Kirkland Lake. He says after seeing the increasing usage of food bank services, he wanted to do something to help.
-
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
-
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made in connection to reports of shots fired in Brantford
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to reports of shots fired Monday afternoon outside of a home in Brantford.
-
First baby of 2023 born in Waterloo Region shares father’s birthday
The first birth of the year in Waterloo Region belongs to a Kitchener couple, but Jan. 1 is a date the new father has celebrated his whole life.
-
Police investigate early-morning break-in in Erin
Police in Wellington County are looking for the public’s help in tracking down whoever was responsible for an early-morning break-in last month in the town of Erin.