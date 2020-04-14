REGINA -- The death of a woman who was transported to hospital by Regina police on April 10, has spurred an independent investigation from the Ministry of Justice, according to a release from the Regina Police Service.

Officers responded to the intersection of Victoria Ave. and St. John St. around 10:30 p.m., and found a 32-year-old woman in medical distress.

Police say the officers saw the woman vomiting blood onto herself and the sidewalk. She did not appear to have any external injuries.

EMS was requested, however officers decided to take the woman to hospital in a police car to expedite medical treatment and due to the close proximity to the hospital.

Police were advised around 11 p.m., that the woman had died in hospital. The coroner attended the scene at the hospital.

The woman’s identity was confirmed and her next-of-kin were notified of her death. Police are not releasing the woman’s name at this time.

Police say there was no sign of foul play at the scene and there is no evidence that would lead them to believe the woman’s death was due to any criminal acts.

However, since the woman was briefly in the care of RPS officers, the Ministry of Justice has appointed two independent observers to the death investigation.

Anyone with any further information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).