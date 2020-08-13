REGINA -- Regina’s India Night gala, one of the largest fundraisers in the city, has been rescheduled due to COVID-19.

The event usually rasies around $100,000 for a local charity.

This years charity, the North Centre Family Centre, was selected as it struggles to maintain services for local families in need.

The event was rescheduled for Oct. 2, 2021

“It is such an honour to be selected as the charity of choice by Cultural Connections Regina,” said Sandy Wankel, Executive Director of North Central Family Centre. “We look forward to celebrating this city's cultural diversity with CCR next year.”

Cultural Connections Regina is reminding residents that generosity from the community goes a long way for the local non-profit.

“Without help from our gala this fall, NCFC needs even more generosity from people to continue supporting our community's most vulnerable families,” said Renu Kapoor, Chairperson of CCR.