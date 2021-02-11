REGINA -- As farmers continue to protest in India, several Regina residents gathered on the front lawn of the Saskatchewan Legislature to show their support on Thursday.

“We are giving our support to the farmers who are sitting on the outskirts,” said one of the organizers Gagandeep Singh.

The protests in India started after the government passed three agricultural reform bills in September, which farmers claim will jeopardize their livelihoods.

Supporters in Saskatchewan said the new laws prevent farmers from selling their produce at a fixed cost and forces them to sell privately to buyers, which will lead to exploitation by corporations.

Tens of thousands of farmers across India have demonstrated against the bills for months.

On Jan. 26, the massive peaceful protests escalated when police created diversions along several major highways and main roads. Protestors in Regina said police responded with tear gas and batons as farmers broke through barricades. The Indian government then built barricades, cut off water and shut down the internet.

Coming from a family of farmers in India, Yorkton resident Rajdeep Josen said he is concerned for the safety of his family back home.

“I’m worried for them. The government is not even trying to listen to them and that makes me even more worried,” he said.

India is world’s most populous democracy, but one professor said the government’s response to peaceful protests is a big concern.

“The way in which the government is handling the resistance is increasingly autocratic and in that sense, it’s characteristic of how this government handles opposition and dissent. And that’s what’s probably the most worrying aspect of what’s taking place,” said Jarislowsky Chair and Ryerson University Professor Sanjay Ruparelia.

Like so many Saskatchewan residents, many Indian-Canadians have an agricultural background. Supporters have urged the Canadian government to speak out against the human rights violations they say have occurred during the protests in India.

Premiere Scott Moe said the province is in touch with the Indian government from time to time and values their trade relationship.

“As painful and challenging as the discussion is in India, I think Saskatchewan can provide an example of moving through the years from sustenance agriculture to producing more and ultimately moving towards a market based agricultural system that provides opportunity for sustainability,” said Moe.