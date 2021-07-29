REGINA -- Indian Head RCMP are looking for those responsible for nighttime mischief at the public swimming pool.

RCMP said people broke into the outdoor pool on Tuesday night and made a mess by throwing every single deck chair and life jacket into the water, along with a picnic table. Nothing was damaged, but pool staff were left to clean up the mess.

According to a release, residents who live by the pool have also reported hearing people swimming and using the diving board in the middle of the night.

The RCMP said unsupervised swimming at night is dangerous, and they are asking the culprits to stop immediately. Anyone who knows who made the mess or who is breaking in for late night swims is asked to contact the Indian Head RCMP Detachment.