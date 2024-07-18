A new partnership is putting high performance training for Indigenous athletes at the forefront.

This week, the File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council (FHQTC) and the University of Regina (U of R) held a three day camp on the university’s campus.

The camp was used to explore ways on how to get athletes prepared for post-secondary competition and beyond, with the intention of seeing more Indigenous athletes playing at higher levels in the future.

“The gap between high performance and inside athletes is not really bridged yet. We have a lot of Indigenous athletes in a lot of professional leagues but it’s so rare,” said Jordynn Pewapsconias, from the Faculty of Kinesiology & Health Studies at the U of R.

For the attendees, it was an opportunity to learn new strategies, as well as a time discuss what has been working and what needs to change.

“Moving forward into the next decades, we’d like to see our kids compete outside of just the Indigenous games. We have the talented athletes, it’s just a matter of getting them scouted, getting them seen, getting the opportunities,” said Tara Griffith, the sports coordinator at FHQTC.

Learning opportunities were held in both the gym and the classrooom.

Coaches from the university spoke about their philosophies on getting the best out of their athletes.

A more well rounded approach was taken with topics like nutrition, athletic therapy and mental health being discussed.

There are plans on expanding the camp to include more tribal councils in the future.