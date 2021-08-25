REGINA -- Another year of school means a new year of learning, but for two Saskatchewan boys, it also means a year of teaching their classmates about the significance of their hair.

Eight-year-old Anthony O’Watch and his 10-year-old brother Alfrud O’Watch wear their hair in long braides, and are gearing up to enter Grade 3 and 5 this year in Regina.

Alfrud said the teasing at school began early on.

“In kindergarten they didn’t know First Nation people very well and they kept calling me a girl because I had long hair. And they probably never saw boys with long hair,” said Alfrud.

The boys said the hurtful words have diminished over the years, although not completely.

The pair have taken it upon themselves to use the teasing as an opportunity to let others know the cultural significance of the braid, but they said it can be difficult.

“They keep telling me I’m a girl, so I’m trying to help them [understand] I’m a First Nation,” said Anthony.

Their father, Brady O’Watch, said it all comes down to education, both at school and at home.

“Teaching your kids it’s OK to be different, it’s OK for them to be proud of their culture… that’s one thing I teach my kids about is be proud of who you are,” said O’Watch.

Braiding their hair himself, O’Watch said he makes sure the boys know the importance of why they wear the braids.

“One of their hairs is very easy to break, but when you gather them and you braid their hair together, it’s like a family,” explained O’Watch.

“It’s all your family all together, you braid all your family together, and as a family you’re that strong.”

O’Watch taught his kids respect, a message he also passed along to the parents and teachers at the school on Carry The Kettle First Nation, where he is the chief.

He said he wants his boys, and others, to be role models by encouraging people to be more understanding of other cultures.

“It’s OK to have long hair. It doesn’t matter if you’re a girl or not, you can grow your hair, you can cut your hair, you can do whatever you want with your hair,” said Alfrud.

The Regina Catholic School Division (RCSD), which is the district the boys’ school is in, said bullying is not tolerated in any of their schools, and they encourage any students and families to report bullying to school administration.

“Division-wide, our staff is committed to supporting students who report any incidents of bullying,” said RCSD in a statement.