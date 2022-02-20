Indigenous dance, artwork highlighted at Regina Frost Fest

Indigenous artwork, dancing and powwows were on display at Regina’s inaugural Frost Festival last week.

Terrance Littletent, a hoop dancer who performed throughout the week, said the hoop dance helps him tell the story of Mother Nature.

"I was really honored to be asked to showcase our First Nations culture again this is just a little bit of a First Nations culture song and dance,” said Littletent.

Through the hoops, the dancers are able to portray the sun, the moon and animals.

The hoop dance is usually performed during the spring or summer seasons due to cold temperatures. So the dancing seen at the festival was a contemporary version that Littletent and his dad came up with more than 20 years ago

Littletent added that the performance has been passed down for generations.

"It's a wonderful festival and to share through song and dance,” said Littletent. “Where we're dancing are ceremonial grounds that a long time ago where our ancestors would gather in all four directions and stay for 10 days.”

Indigenous representation was important to festival organizers and Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) president and CEO Tim Reid. Reid said including indigenous culture was one of the pillars the festival was built around.

"The six key strategic pillars we shared as a committee one of them was telling truth and moving towards reconciliation,” said Reid.

Reid also said that he appreciated the amount of guests that came to learn and listen to the dance. He was particularly awestruck by Littletent’s performance.

"There was nothing that I found more inspiring than watching Terrance perform with 400 or 500 people surrounded,” said Reid. “You know his entertainment events and his story telling.”

Reid adds that the closing ceremonies were just as special and is proud of how Indigenous culture was included at every hub around the city.

"Watching the powwow dancers close our festival at the warehouse district with the city skyline in the background or driving across the bridge and seeing teepees lit up with our ledge building in the background were pretty inspiring moments,” said Reid.

Littletent said he has already been approached to participate in the festival next year and is hoping to bring his family and more dancers with him.