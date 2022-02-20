Indigenous dance, artwork highlighted at Regina Frost Fest

Littletent's hoop dances drew crowds made up of hundreds of spectators during Regina's first inaugural Frost Festival. (Photo Courtesy/Terrance Littletent) Littletent's hoop dances drew crowds made up of hundreds of spectators during Regina's first inaugural Frost Festival. (Photo Courtesy/Terrance Littletent)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener