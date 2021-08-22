REGINA -- A 25-year-old from Winnipeg is biking from Vancouver to Halifax for the Tataskweyak Cree Nation.

Tetaskweyak Cree Nation, located in Split Lake, Man., is in a state of emergency for a youth suicide crisis, and Rylee Nepinak is riding across the country to raise awareness and funds for the community.

“Over the past year 13 members have committed suicide, two of them just occurred in the last two months,” said Nepinak.

He has shared photos and the names of the youth who have passed on a GoFundMe page and his Instagram, with permission from the chief and family members, to honour and remember them.

Nepinak said the ride has raised awareness around the country, and is receiving support from the families in Tataskweyak.

“That’s been really motivating to me because it’s for them and they feel really proud about what I’m doing so I’m happy about it,” said Nepinak.

He says when the ride is done the funds will go back to the youth of Tataskweyak.

"The youth are going to be in charge of spending the money to however they see fit in benefitting their own community so that’s what this whole ride’s for,” said Nepinak.

Nepinak said his message to his peers throughout this ride is one of empowerment.

“I was at one point someone who felt like his voice wasn’t being heard and so that connection is what I have to them and I want their voices to be heard," he said.

Starting in Vancouver he has made his way through British Columbia and Alberta, and is currently working his way through Saskatchewan.

He arrived in Regina on Saturday night from Moose Jaw, then woke up and geared up for the rain before hitting the road again for a day of biking to Whitewood.

Starting at about 10 a.m. each day, Nepinak rides for about nine hours a day, sometimes longer.

“If you really believe in something and you know it’s important to you then you can do something like this,” said Nepinak. “I want to show them that distance, you can cover a lot when you’re doing it for something you care about.”

The cross-country journey can be followed on Instagram or Facebook through Nepinak’s personal page, or his non-profit, Anishiative.

On the road for 12 days already, his roughly five week journey east is anticipated to end in Halifax on Sept. 19.