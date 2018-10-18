

An ineligible player for the University of Regina Rams has been reinstated, but the team's forfeited games will stand.

The Rams were forced to forfeit their first three wins of the season on Oct. 5 due to the discovery of an ineligible player on their team.

The university says it submitted documents to U SPORTS, the national governing body of university sports in Canada, following the ineligibility announcement. U SPORTS reinstated the player, but said the game forfeitures would stand.

The Rams defeated the University of Alberta Golden Bears 32-17 in their first game following the forfeiture. They have two games left in their season.