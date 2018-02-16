A group in Regina is providing a space for hopeful parents to discuss infertility.

Participants in the Regina Infertility Support Group say talking with people who are going through the same thing as them, helps.

"It was like a huge weight was lifted finding that group and finding that I’m not alone,” said group member Laura Cookson.

The group formed about 10 years ago and holds monthly meetings to discuss issues related to infertility.

"We really want the meeting to be a safe place for people to share in a way that's comfortable for them,” said group organizer Kristin Marchant.

Roughly 16 per cent of couples in Canada experience infertility, according to the Government of Canada. That rate has nearly doubled since the 1980’s.

"I kept feeling incompetent as a woman. Why isn't this working? Why is everyone else getting pregnant and we're not?" said group member Marie Schultz.

Debra Hogelie was once infertile, but after receiving donor eggs, her miracle was born. The support and change helped turn her life around.

"[It’s] done a complete 180. Now you kind of see the good in everything, instead of, your diagnosed with something that they don't know why,” Hogelie said.

The group meets on the last Wednesday of each month, from 7-9 p.m. at the Cathedral Neighbourhood Centre. Event details are also available on the group’s Facebook page here.

-With files from Brittany Rosen