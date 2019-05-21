

Regina police have arrested a 36-year-old Regina man on several weapons-related charges.

James Allen is charged with three counts of known possession of an unauthorized firearm, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and three counts of careless use of a firearm. The accused is also charged with known possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation on Saturday evening when officers were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of McIntyre St. following a call regarding a child in distress. Police attended the home and found four sleeping children, and determined the call was likely related to noise from the resident’s dog.

Police conducted a walk-through of the home to ensure no one had been injured, and saw guns in plain view. One gun was loaded and police went on to find parts, body armour, machetes, information on modifying gun into automatic and instructions on making explosives.

Allen appeared in court on Tuesday morning.