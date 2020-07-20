REGINA -- RCMP are reporting injuries following a motor vehicle crash near Fort Qu’Appelle on Monday afternoon.

RCMP said in a news release that officers are on scene at the junction of Highway 10 and 35. An analyst is on their way to assist with the investigation.

RCMP said traffic on Highway 35 south is being re-routed to avoid the scene. It recommends against travelling northbound from Qu’Appelle on Highway 35 while officers are on scene.