REGINA -- An inmate has died at the Regina Correctional Centre according to the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

The 32-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday. Corrections staff and paramedics began life saving measures, but the man was declared dead at approximately 2:10 p.m.

Both the RCMP and Saskatchewan Coroners Service have been notified and are investigating, along with an internal investigation by the Ministry.

The death was not caused by COVID-19.