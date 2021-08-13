Advertisement
Inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre
Published Friday, August 13, 2021 10:28AM CST
Regina Correctional Centre is pictured in this file photo.
Share:
REGINA -- An inmate has died at the Regina Correctional Centre according to the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.
The 32-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday. Corrections staff and paramedics began life saving measures, but the man was declared dead at approximately 2:10 p.m.
Both the RCMP and Saskatchewan Coroners Service have been notified and are investigating, along with an internal investigation by the Ministry.
The death was not caused by COVID-19.