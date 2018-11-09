

CTV Regina





An inmate has escaped from the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge, a multi-level security federal facility near Maple Creek.

Officials say Joely Lambourn wasn’t accounted for at the afternoon count Friday.

Lambourn is 45 years old. She is described as 5’2” tall and weighs around 126 pounds. She has fair complexion, brown eyes and brown hair.

She is serving a sentence of two years, six months and 17 days for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and being unlawfully at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.