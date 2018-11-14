

CTV Regina





An inmate who escaped from the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge, a multi-level security federal facility near Maple Creek, has been found.

Correctional Service Canada confirmed that Joely Lambourn was back in custody on Twitter on Wednesday.

Lambourn was reported as missing on Friday when she wasn’t accounted for in an afternoon check.

She is serving a sentence of two years, six months and 17 days for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and being unlawfully at large.