REGINA -- An inmate was mistakenly released in Regina and is now unlawfully at large after an administrative error.

According to a press release from the government, 49-year-old Codie Tobie Cardinal was released from remand at the Regina Correctional Centre on March 9 after a virtual appearance in the Estevan Court of Queen’s Bench.

Cardinal was supposed to remain in remand to appear in Regina Court of Queen’s Bench on additional charges.

The province said the release was the result of a communication error between the Court of Queen's Bench Office in Estevan and the Regina Correctional Centre.

Cardinal is described as 5-foot-7, 185 lbs with brown eyes. Members of the public are asked to not approach him.

Anyone with information that could lead to Cardinal's return to custody is asked to contact your local police service, RCMP detachment or call CrimeStoppers.

This is the second inmate to be mistakenly released in the province this month. According to police, Blair Cody McKenzie, 31, was released from custody in Prince Albert following a court appearance on Friday.