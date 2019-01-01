

An inmate has escaped from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary, according to Correctional Service of Canada.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Correctional Services of Canada said Prince Albert RCMP were immediately contacted and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

On December 31 at approximately 10 p.m. during a count in the minimum security unit, staff noticed an inmate was unaccounted for.

The missing inmate is 24-year-old Steven Briggs. He is 5'9" in height and weighs 157 lbs. Briggs has green eyes, brown hair and tattoos on his lands and left forearm.

Briggs is currently serving over seven years for several convictions including assault with a weapon and motor vehicle theft.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Steven Briggs is asked to contact police.